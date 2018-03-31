From April 1, state-owned oil refineries will supply the cleaner Euro-6 grade petrol and diesel in Delhi. It is an important step towards tackling increasing pollution in the national capital. Delhi will be the first city the country where the Euro-6 petrol and diesel will be available. By 2020, Euro-6 fuel will be available across the country. The use of cleaner fuel would result in 10-20 % reduction in particulate emission.

In a positive step towards tackling pollution, from Sunday, April 1, ultra-clean Euro-6 grade petrol and diesel will be supplied in Delhi from Sunday. The national capital will be the first city the country where the Euro-6 petrol and diesel will be available. However, Delhi-NCR cities like Noida, Ghaziabad, Gurugran as well as major towns including Mumbai, Chennai, Bengaluru, and Hyderabad have to wait for January 1 next year. Speaking about the development, Indian Oil Corp (IOC) director refineries BV Rama Gopal said, “State-owned oil firms will begin supplying the BS-6 petrol and diesel (equivalent to the fuel meeting Euro-6 emission norm) at all their 39 petrol pumps in the national capital territory (NCT) from Sunday.”

Talking about the investment by oil companies, Gopal added that despite the higher production price consumer will be provided the oil at same prices. He told reporters that currently, we don’t have plans of passing on the cost to consumers. Thre are no plans to recover (the cost) from customers immediately. The companies are working on an idea to recover the extra production cost. Mathura refinery in Uttar Pradesh, Haryana’s Panipat refinery, Bina in Madhya Pradesh and Punjab’s Bhatinda refinery have already started production of Euro-6 grade fuel. As per officials, Delhi is expected to annually consume 9.6 lakh tonnes of petrol and 12.65 lakh tonnes of diesel.

The use of cleaner fuel would result in 10-20 % reduction in particulate emission for full benefits. IOC and Hindustan Petroleum Corp Ltd (HPCL) will fulfill the Delhi’s requirement from various refineries present across the country. Previously, Euro-4 or Bharat Stage (BS)-4 grade fuels were to be supplied across the country by April 2017 and BS-5 or Euro-5 grade fuel by April 1, 2020. But, the government later decided to leapfrog to BS-6 auto fuels. to fulfill country’s demand, oil refineries had advanced technology and have spent Rs 55,000 for production of cleaner fuels.

