Cloudburst Triggers Flooding In Himachal Pradesh’s Rampur Sub-Division, Causes Significant Disruption But No Loss Of Life

The serene region of Damrali Nallah in the Taklech sub-tehsil of Rampur sub-division, Himachal Pradesh, was hit by a cloudburst followed by severe flooding and heavy rainfall late on Friday night. The sudden and intense weather event caused significant disruption in the area, as reported by local officials, though fortunately, no casualties or major property damage were recorded.

Destruction due to cloudburst

The cloudburst, which struck at around 9 PM, led to the breakage of approximately 30 meters of road in the Damrali Nallah area, creating challenges for local residents and disrupting transportation. In addition to the damaged road, nearby mobile towers also sustained considerable damage, further affecting communication services in the region.

Superintendent of Police (SP) Shimla, Sanjeev Kumar Gandhi, confirmed the incident, stating, “Information of a cloudburst and flood in the area was received at around 9 p.m. The incident resulted in the breakage of nearly 30 meters of road in the area, along with sustainable damages to nearby mobile towers. Fortunately, no loss of life or other properties was reported by the officials.”

Response to emergency

In response to the emergency, Shimla Sub-Divisional Magistrate Nishant Tomar and Deputy Superintendent of Police Naresh Sharma were quick to arrive at the scene to assess the situation and ensure that recovery operations were promptly initiated. Their swift response helped to mitigate further damage and provided reassurance to the affected residents.

The broader impact of the cloudburst has also drawn the attention of higher authorities. Superintendent of Police Sanjeev Kumar Gandhi and Deputy Commissioner of Shimla District Anupam Kashyap have been actively monitoring the situation in the Rampur sub-division. Both officials visited the affected Taklech road, gathering first-hand information on the extent of the damage and overseeing the ongoing recovery efforts.

Other disruptions

In a related development, the road near Nigulsari Sliding Point on the Shimla-Kinnaur Highway (NH-5) in Khas completely caved in due to the extreme weather conditions, leading to the halting of traffic in that area. This additional disruption has further complicated the situation, highlighting the widespread impact of the severe weather conditions across the region.

Local authorities are continuing to monitor the situation closely, ensuring that all necessary measures are taken to restore normalcy to the affected areas. With recovery operations underway, the focus remains on repairing the damaged infrastructure and ensuring the safety and well-being of the local population.

