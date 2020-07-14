The Congress Legislature Party meeting called in to resolve the political crisis in Rajasthan has been skipped by the Deputy Chief Minister for a second time as Congress forebodes another government fall after Madhya Pradesh.

A Congress Legislature Party (CLP) meeting is being held at the Fairmont Hotel in Jaipur, Rajasthan.

Earlier on Monday, twenty MLAs, including Deputy Chief Minister Sachin Pilot, did not attend the Congress Legislature Party meeting held at the residence of Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot amid the political crisis in the state, sources said.

Senior Congress leaders Rahul Gandhi, Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, Ahmed Patel, P Chidambaram and KC Venugopal have spoken to Sachin Pilot several times.

Rajasthan: Congress Legislative Party (CLP) meeting begins at Fairmont Hotel in Jaipur. pic.twitter.com/YIeLQMVl3H — ANI (@ANI) July 14, 2020

However, sources stated that there is very less possibility of Pilot attending the Congress Legislature Party meet today.

The Rajasthan Congress is in turmoil over the past few days. While Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot has blamed the BJP for attempting to destabilise the State government by poaching MLAs, Deputy Chief Minister Sachin Pilot has been camping in Delhi.

102 MLAs present at the ongoing Congress Legislative Party (CLP) meeting at Fairmont Hotel in Jaipur have unanimously demanded that Sachin Pilot should be removed from the party: Sources. #Rajasthan pic.twitter.com/g6b3TNO5uC — ANI (@ANI) July 14, 2020

A controversy broke out in Rajasthan after Special Operation Group (SOG) sent a notice to Pilot to record his statement in the case registered by SOG in the alleged poaching of Congress MLAs in the State.

