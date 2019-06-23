Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal has taken it to Twitter to ask a question due to the 9 murders which took place in the 24 hours in the Vasant Vihar area of Delhi. He tweeted and asked who is responsible for the safety and security of the people of Delhi.

Just a few hours after the murder of an elderly couple and one of there domestic help at their residence in Vasant Vihar, Chief Minister of Delhi, Arvind Kejriwal today made social media a medium to criticise the dangerous impact of crimes in the city. The Chief Minister also said that this case was one of the nine murder cases reported across the streets of Delhi in the last 24 hours.

Chief Minister tweeted that the national capital is witnessing a dangerous reign of heinous crimes. He said that an elderly couple and their domestic help was murdered in the Vasant Vihar colony of Delhi. He also said his statement by saying that nine murders have been reported in the last 24 hours across Delhi. He concluded his statement by saying that whose door should be knocked or who should be approached for the safety and security of the Delhiites.

Delhi is witnessing a dangerous spurt in serious crimes. An elderly couple and their domestic help murdered in Vasant Vihar. Nine murders reported in last 24 hours across the city. Whose door should be knocked for safety & security of Delhiites ? — Arvind Kejriwal (@ArvindKejriwal) June 23, 2019

The last part of the tweet of Arvind Kejriwal was a taunt at the central government of Bharatiya Janta Party (BJP) for the strictness of law in the national capital of the country. The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government, which is the state government of the national capital, has demanded Delhi Police to be brought under its control since a long time, the party even passed a resolution to this effect in the state assembly. The Chief Minister previously said that if Delhi Police comes under the control of the state government., it will start working for the good of people.

