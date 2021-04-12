CM Arvind Kejriwal instructs officials to get in touch with the Central government to request an increase in the number of Covid beds in central government hospitals. Many private and government hospitals to be turned into fully COVID hospitals.

New Delhi: Chief Minister Shri Arvind Kejriwal on Monday held an emergency review meeting on the Covid-19 situation in the national capital. Taking to Twitter, he urged the people of Delhi to cooperate with the government in checking the spread of the infection and urged the people to follow Covid protocols, to not rush to the hospitals unnecessarily, and ensure that they get vaccinated. Along with this, he instructed the officials to increase the number of Covid beds in all government and private hospitals in Delhi and converting some private and government hospitals to fully COVID-dedicated hospitals.

Health Minister Shri Satyendar Jain, Chief Secretary, Additional Chief Secretary, Principal Health Secretary, Health Secretary, and other health officials were present in the meeting. In the meeting, the officials apprised the CM regarding the number of beds available in all the government and private hospitals in Delhi. They told the CM that the beds are rapidly getting occupied by the Corona patients in Delhi.

CM Arvind Kejriwal said that beds should be increased in all the private and government hospitals in Delhi. He added that the bed count must be at par with the available bed count in November last year when Corona was at its peak. “We must ensure our bed availability in government and private hospitals to be at par with November last year, and we will further request the Central government to increase Covid beds in central government hospitals as well. Delhi’s COVID situation is very serious, the fourth peak of the virus most dangerous than ever. There should be no dearth in the number of beds available.”

CM Shri Arvind Kejriwal said that the objective of his government is to provide the best Corona treatment facilities to the people of Delhi. He posed three requests to the people of Delhi – following Covid protocols, not rushing to hospitals unnecessarily, and getting vaccinated. In the meeting, he expressed concerns over people with very mild or no symptoms reaching hospitals and occupying beds, which is leading to an increase in the number of patients in hospitals. He said that the beds should be available only for serious patients and all other patients must be treated under home isolation.

Along with instructing the increase of all beds, including oxygen, ICU, and normal beds for Covid patients, CM Shri Arvind Kejriwal also instructed the officials to convert private and government hospitals to fully Covid dedicated hospitals.

While speaking to the media earlier in the day about the 18,000 Covid beds increment in November last year, Shri Satyendar Jain said, “We have requested the Central Government to escalate the Covid beds in Central Government’s hospital. 1,090 Covid beds of the Central Government are currently available which was above 4,000 during November. The request has been made to step up the beds to that level.”