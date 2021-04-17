CM Arvind Kejriwal convenes review meeting on current Covid situation in Delhi and directs officials to ensure real-time availability of beds on Delhi Corona app. CM Kejriwal directed officials to create more COVID facilities and to increase the strength of oxygen beds across Delhi.

New Delhi:

Chief Minister Shri Arvind Kejriwal convened a review meeting on Friday on the situation of Coronavirus in Delhi. Several steps taken by the Delhi government to improve the health infrastructure of Delhi were discussed, along with increasing the bed capacity and several other infrastructural requirements in Delhi. CM Shri Arvind Kejriwal directed officials to create more COVID facilities and to increase the strength of oxygen beds across Delhi. He also directed the officials to ensure real-time availability of beds of the Delhi Corona app and that the information on the number of beds is exact. He said that there should be multiple assistance numbers in the hospitals and nodal persons should be appointed at every helpline number so that no urgent calls should be missed or turned down. He also said that the health teams must reach out to every patient in home isolation and provide oximeters, the general public should receive every assistance while they are in home isolation.

Dy CM and Nodal Minister Shri Manish Sisodia, Health Minister Shri Satyendar Jain, Additional Chief Secretary, and Health Secretary were also present in the meeting along with health officials.

CM Shri Arvind Kejriwal said that the focus of the Delhi government is towards increasing the bed capacity, which will ensure adequate treatment for the people who require urgent assistance. In the meeting, bed management was discussed in detail. CM directed the officials to create more COVID facilities and to increase the strength of oxygen beds across Delhi. He said that the Delhi government should provide oxygen beds to every patient who is in need, for which more COVID facilities and hospital beds are required.

CM Kejriwal said the bed availability on the Delhi Corona app should be updated regularly. He said that all the hospitals must be directed to ensure an adequate flow of information on the real-time availability of beds. He told the officials to ensure that this data is updated every day and the information should be exact.

CM Shri Arvind Kejriwal said that all the helpline numbers of the hospitals, which are also mentioned on the Delhi Corona app, should remain fully functional. The hospitals must be directed to make people available 24×7 for providing assistance through the helpline numbers. “Not only one, but there should be multiple assistance numbers in the hospitals and nodal persons should be appointed at every helpline number. No urgent calls should be missed and turned down.”

He also said that people in home isolation should be provided with all assistance possible. CM Shri Arvind Kejriwal said, “Delhi’s home isolation system is the best in the country, and we must continue to set an example. Our health teams should reach out to every patient who is under home isolation, and provide oximeters. The public should receive all help and assistance while we are suggesting more and more patients to prefer home isolation if they have mild or no symptoms.”