The Narendra Modi government, according to Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai, is bringing an economic and social revolution to the country.

Bommai, speaking at the BJP State Executive meeting, said, ” Modi government has increased India’s status in the international community during the last seven years. The Modi administration is bringing about an economic and social revolution in India.”

The Chief Minister mentioned that the Modi government’s Kissan Samman Yojana has benefited 60 crores of people in the country, that the Ayushman Bharat programme has provided health coverage for the common man, that the Atma Nirbhar and Mudra schemes are providing employment opportunities for the youth, that the Deendayal Upadhyaya programme is providing electricity to every village, and that the Pradhan Mantram scheme is providing housing for all.

Meanwhile, the Jal Jeevan Mission is a great programme to provide tap water for every household.

The state was able to successfully resist the COVID-19 threat because to Modi and BS Yediyurappa’s able and efficient leadership. COVID management has cost approximately Rs 15,000 crore. Karnataka holds the distinction of managing the COVID situation in the country most effectively.

According to the Chief Minister, the initiative to deliver safe and sufficient drinking water through individual household tap connections has reached 49 percent of Karnataka’s households.