CM BS Yediyurappa on Friday took oath as the Chief Minister of Karnataka. The 76-year-old BJP heavyweight has been asked to prove majority on July 31. Reports said scores of rebel MLAs likely to be inducted in state Cabinet.

BS Yediyurappa took oath as the Chief Minister of Karnataka for the 4th time on Friday. Governor Vajubhai Vala administered the oath of office and secrecy to the BJP state chief Yediyurappa at a ceremony at the Raj Bhavan. Governor had asked CM Yediyurappa to prove majority on the floor by July 31 at 10 am. Reports said the rebel MLAs have assured complete support to the newly appointed CM. The BJP which emerged as the single-largest party in 2018 Assembly elections has again successful in coming to power.

CM Yediyurappa-led government has assumed the office just three days when the Congress-JD(S)-led government collapse after former chief minister HD Kumaraswamy failed to prove majority in the Assembly.

Reports said the CM Yediyurappa was sworn-in alone. He has said the Karnataka Assembly session will be called on July 29 for moving confidence motion and the finance bill.

Earlier, the senior BJP leaders from Karnataka unit met top brass in the national capital. After a series of meetings, the final call was taken later after a day when CM Yediyurappa met the Governor on Friday in the morning and requested him to administer the oath of office and secrecy on the same day itself. Later, Governor Vajubhai Vala invited him to form the government.

Speaker KR Ramesh Kumar has disqualified 3 of the rebel MLAs making them ineligible to be immediately inducted in the Yediyurappa government. However, the decision on 14 others is pending. One disgruntled MLA is an Independent member of Karnataka Assembly. BJP has 105 members and is the single-largest party. While JD(S) has 37 and Congress 80.

Karnataka: BS Yediyurappa takes oath as Chief Minister at Raj Bhavan in Bengaluru pic.twitter.com/3FbiQ29usv — Doordarshan News (@DDNewsLive) July 26, 2019

