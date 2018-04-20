On his 68th birthday, Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu began a day-long hunger strike in Amaravati. The Telugu Desam Party (TDP) has called this fast as a fight for justice against the indifferent attitude of Centre towards Andhra Pradesh. Earlier, TDP pulled out of NDA in protest of Centre refusal to provide special status to Andhra Pradesh.

Taking its Andhra Pradesh special status demand to a next level, Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu began a day-long hunger strike in Amaravati on his 68th birthday. The fast has been termed as Deekha christened Dharma Porata Deeksha, which means fight for justice. According to the party officials, nearly 1 lakh people are expected to join the hunger strike. Along with the CM, MPs, MLAs and other party leaders will take part in the 12-hr fast. District party leaders will begin strike in their respective areas.

The ruling Telugu Desam Party is continuously protesting against the indifferent attitude of the Centre towards Andhra Pradesh. Earlier, TDP pulled out of the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) after Centre refused to provide special status to Andhra Pradesh. According to the experts, it is an attempt by the TDP to politically counter its opposition YSR Congress, whose Member of Parliamentarians (MPs) quit their post and held a hunger strike in New Delhi over Andhra Pradesh special status demand. Less than a year ahead of the state’s Assembly elections, parties in the state trying to woo the voters.

Recently, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and BJP leaders held a protest against the continuous logjam in Parliament. Naidu has said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi who promised the special status to Andhra Pradesh during the 2014 Lok Sabha and Assembly polls has betrayed the people of the state, that is why he has decided to not celebrate his birthday.

Recently, denying to grant the special status, the Central government said due to the technical problem. But, the Modi government said it is ready to provide a monetary equivalent to the special status of the state. He said, “I will take fast for the rights of the people and there is no compromise on the same.”

