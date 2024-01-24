CM Dhami Orders Mandatory Installation of Solar Panels in all Uttarakhand Govt Offices

Following Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s ambitious Solar Panel Scheme for 1 crore households, Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami issued directives on Tuesday, making solar panels mandatory in all government offices, starting from the State Secretariat. Chief Minister Dhami also mandated the installation of solar panels in large commercial buildings, emphasizing the importance of energy conservation.

Chief Minister Dhami instructed development authorities to strictly adhere to these guidelines during the approval of building plans. He expressed confidence that this initiative would result in substantial energy savings for the state.

This move aligns with Prime Minister Modi’s recent announcement of the ‘Pradhan Mantri Suryodaya Yojana,’ targeting the installation of rooftop solar panels on 1 crore households. The Prime Minister, after the Ayodhya Pran Pratishtha ceremony on Monday, emphasized the significance of solar energy and announced the scheme, aiming to make India self-reliant in the energy sector.

In response to the Prime Minister’s initiative, Chief Minister Dhami’s directive reflects a commitment to integrate sustainable practices at both governmental and commercial levels. The mandatory inclusion of solar panels not only supports the national goal of energy self-sufficiency but also aligns with the broader global push towards renewable energy sources.

In a social media post, Prime Minister Modi reinforced the connection between solar energy and spirituality, stating, “All the devotees of the world always get energy from the light of Suryavanshi Lord Shri Ram.” This holistic approach emphasizes the intertwining of environmental consciousness with cultural and national objectives, marking a significant step towards a sustainable future for Uttarakhand.