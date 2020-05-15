Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy has asked the officials to expedite the work of dedicated courts for Disha Act and setting up of one de-addiction centre per parliamentary constituency as part of the implementation of prohibition in phases.

Amaravati, May 14: Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy has asked the officials to expedite the work of dedicated courts for Disha Act and setting up of one de-addiction centre per parliamentary constituency as part of the implementation of prohibition in phases. During a review meeting on Disha Act here on Thursday, the Chief Minister said that the work on setting up of dedicated courts to try cases on atrocities on women and children should be expedited. Appointment of Public Prosecutors should be speeded up so that the cases could be disposed of quickly.

To aid investigation, work on setting up of forensic labs with basic infrastructure should also be expedited, he told the officials. Disha police stations should also be set up in each of the 25 Lok Sabha constituencies. There should be a monthly review on Disha police stations. Six Disha police stations got ISO 9001:2015 certification and the Chief Minister held video conference with the staff.

Vizianagaram, Rajahmundry urban, Visakhapatnam city, Nellore, Kurnool and Ananthapur Disha police stations have received the standard certification. The police stations have disposed of 167 cases in just one week. Ever since the Disha Act has come into force for setting up of dedicated courts, about 2.8 lakh people have downloaded the Disha App and three were 19,918 SOS messages, since February 9, action was taken in 292 cases. The other cases registered were domestic violence (93), harassment of women (42), harassment on minors (8) missing (7) among others.

The newly coming up 11 teaching hospitals should have de-addiction centre facilities and there should be one de-addiction centre in each of the 25 constituencies. This is to take forward. Home Minister Sucharitha , Chief Secretary Nilam Sawhney , DGP Goutam Sawang , Disha Officers Kritika Shukla and Deepika Patil were among those present in the review meeting.

For all the latest National News, download NewsX App