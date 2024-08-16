CM Mamata Banerjee Leads Rally Demanding Justice For Murdered Doctor Amid National Outrage

In response to the nationwide outcry over the horrific rape and murder of a trainee doctor in Kolkata, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee spearheaded a massive rally in the city center on Friday. The demonstration called for justice for the victim and demanded the death penalty for the accused, who was a civic volunteer linked to the police.

The rally occurred on a significant day as the Calcutta High Court criticized the West Bengal government for the vandalism at RG Kar Medical College and Hospital, the site where the 31-year-old doctor was tragically found murdered.

In parallel, the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), which is handling the case, summoned Sudip Ghosh, the former principal of RG Kar Hospital, to its Salt Lake office for questioning. Ghosh, who resigned following the protests, had been directed by the High Court to take a leave of absence.

Latest Developments in Kolkata Doctor’s Murder Case

Under mounting pressure from both the public and the medical community, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, joined by prominent women leaders of the Trinamool Congress (TMC), took to the streets. The rally saw chants of ‘Ram, Baam, Sham’ as Banerjee accused the BJP and the Left Front of conspiring behind the mob violence that occurred at RG Kar Hospital.

As the CBI escalates its investigation, it has interrogated RG Kar Hospital’s former principal Sandip Ghosh, along with four trainee doctors. Additionally, three batchmates of the victim who were on duty the night of the incident have also been questioned by the agency.

Also Read: Kolkata Rape-Murder Case: Mamata Banerjee Faces Unprecedented Public Outrage, As Protests Shake Trinamool Congress