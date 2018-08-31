To help small-scale traders Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan has announced the availability of a loan of Rs 10,00,000 while people will be given Rs 1,000,00 interest-free loan to purchase household items.

Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan of Friday announced a slew of measures to assuage the plight of the state’s flood victims in Trivandrum as rescue work entered its last leg.

To help small-scale traders Pinarayi has announced the availability of a loan of Rs 10,00,000 while people will be given Rs 1,000,00 interest-free loan to purchase household items. This amount will be allotted through Kudumbashree mission, the CM said in the press conference.

The CM also said that the state Cabinet has decided to appoint KPMG as consultant partner in rebuilding flood-devastated state while a high-level committee will be appointed to rebuild Pamba town and to complete work in Sabarimala temple before the start of pilgrimage season.

On Thursday, the CM officially declared that Kerala flood disaster has claimed 483 lives and 15 people are still missing while 59,296 persons are living in relief camps.

Earlier, in a special one-day assembly session, Pinarayi said that the chief minister distress relief fund (CMDRF) has received Rs 730 crore in contributions till now.

According to the CM, Kerala received 352.2 mm of rain between August 9 and 15 — three times more than the actual prediction.

