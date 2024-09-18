Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant’s appearance at a Bhutani Infra event on September 15 has sparked outrage across the state. The event took place just days after residents of Sancoale caught workers engaging in alleged illegal activities at the project site. On September 11, locals intercepted workers unloading machinery late at night, an act considered illegal by the community. The workers were allegedly protected by the police, who fled the scene when confronted by activists. This, coupled with long-standing protests over illegal hill-cutting and environmental destruction, has led many to believe that the CM is aligned with land sharks and complicit in the misuse of Goa’s land.

CM Sawant’s Attendance Sparks Outrage

The timing of Sawant’s attendance at the Bhutani Infra event on September 15 has fueled further speculation. Protesters gathered outside the event venue, demanding answers from the CM. Their concerns center around the question of whether Sawant has been turning a blind eye to the illegal activities associated with the project. The CM’s silence on these matters, especially following earlier protests in Sancoale, has only added to the frustration of activists.

In particular, many accuse Sawant of actively facilitating the conversion of forest land for commercial gains. Goa Forward Party leader Vijai Sardesai expressed shock at Sawant’s decision to attend the Bhutani Infra event despite the widespread anger over the project. Sardesai pointed out that the Chief Minister refused to meet protesters from Sancoale, who were enraged over the illegal hill-cutting at the Bhutani project site. Instead, he was seen attending an event sponsored by the very company involved in these activities. Sardesai criticized Sawant, accusing him of aligning himself with unscrupulous developers and turning his office into a “one-window clearance” for the land mafia. He further highlighted that despite promises made on the Assembly floor for a thorough inquiry into the project, no action has been taken, deepening the perception that the CM is complicit.

Read More: One Nation One Election Gets Green Signal By Cabinet

The Sancoale Controversy

Sancoale residents have been vocal in their opposition to the Bhutani Infra project, which they claim is being developed on private forest land. Local activists argue that the land, meant for environmental preservation, was converted under dubious circumstances to benefit real estate developers. Earlier this month, vigilant locals stopped workers at the site, suspecting illegal construction. Their protests led to heightened scrutiny, yet no concrete action has been taken by the state government to halt the project.

Alina Saldanha’s Critique

Former Environment and Forest Minister Alina Saldanha has been one of the most prominent voices opposing these developments. She has consistently raised concerns over the denotification of private forest land under the Sawant administration. According to Saldanha, the clearing of protected land for large-scale infrastructure projects is a violation of Goa’s environmental commitments. She has openly criticized CM Sawant, suggesting that his government’s policies are aimed at benefiting a few powerful developers at the cost of Goa’s environmental heritage.

Saldanha’s warnings align with the concerns raised by other activists who argue that Sawant’s administration has prioritized corporate interests over the state’s natural resources. In fact, Saldanha, along with Cortalim MLA Anton

Reported by: Prathmesh Metangale

Read more: What is One Nation-One Election? Benefits, Challenges And Everything You Need To Know