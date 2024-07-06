CM Shinde's Questioned By Maharashtra's LoP For The Indian Cricket Team Cash Reward

Vijay Wadettiwar Raises Objections against Eknath Shinde:-

On 6th July 2024, Maharashtra Assembly Leader of Opposition Vijay Wadettiwar on Saturday raised objections over the announcement of a substantial cash reward to the Indian cricket team by Chief Minister Eknath Shinde and said that the prize money should have been better given to distressed farmers.

“In the last four months, 1,068 farmers have committed suicide. It would have been good had they given money to the distressed farmers. They gave such a huge sum to the Indian Cricket Team, what was the need? Team India played for the country and not themselves, this is why the streets were flooded to welcome them,” Wadettiwar told ANI.

Wadettiwar further said that Maharashtra is already under a debt of Rs 7.92 lakh crore and the future of youth and claimed that the law and order of the state have gone out of control.

“The future of youth is in danger, the farmers are in distress, and they are giving away huge sums of money.

Maharashtra is already under a debt of Rs 7.92 lakh crore, and they are going to spend another Rs 1 lakh crore for the Ladli Bahan Yojana. The law and order of the state have gone out of control. The youth have been put at risk because of drugs. They are busy bringing in money and forming governments,” added Wadettiwar.

Eknath Shinde Announces Cash Reward To The Indian Cricket Team:-

CM Shinde had announced a substantial cash reward of Rs 11 crore for the victorious Indian cricket team, which recently clinched the T20 World Cup title. The announcement was made during a felicitation ceremony held in the central hall of the Vidhan Bhavan, where four Mumbai players from the team were honoured.

India ended a 13-year ICC World Cup trophy drought with a victory in the final, defeating South Africa by seven runs. Virat Kohli’s 76 helped India reach 176/7, while Hardik Pandya (3/20) and Jasprit Bumrah (2/18) helped India restrict the Proteas to 169/8, despite Heinrich Klaasen’s 52 in just 27 balls.

Bumrah got 15 scalps throughout the tournament at a stunning economy rate of 4.17 and got the ‘Player of the Tournament’ honours.

