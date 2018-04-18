Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan inaugurated the India News conclave ‘Manch’ in Bhopal, Madhya Pradesh. The event was hosted by India News editor-in-chief Deepak Chaurasia and ITV network founder and promoter Kartikay Sharma. Addressing the event CM Chouhan said that BJP-led state government is continuously working to benefit labours, farmers and to empower women.

Chief Minister of Madhya Pradesh Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Tuesday inaugurated the India News ‘Manch’ conclave in presence of India News editor-in-chief Deepak Chaurasia and ITV network founder and promoter Kartikay Sharma. The event was organised in Bhopal which is known as the heart of Madhya Pradesh. Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan addressed the event and enlisted the development works done by Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)-led state government. Chief Minister made a special announcement that the Madhya Pradesh Government is about to start a special scheme for daily wages labour that will help in providing social security, crop security, Education to their children’s, house, medical facilities and other basic facilities.

Answering the question about women safety and empowerment, CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan said that state government is continuously trying to empower women of the state. He said we are running special schemes like Rani Lakshmi Yojna, Cycle Yojna for students going to school and 50% reservation to empower women. In reference to latest heinous crimes against the women, CM Chouhan said the state assembly has already passed the bill for death penalty for raping a minor. “We are trying our best to provide every possible security and have already passed the bill to sentence death penalty to the criminal who rapes a minor.”

Talking about the crops CM Chouhan said that we have set the crop prices that will benefit the farmer so that he can make some profit out of it. We want our farmers to be economically strong that will automatically benefit the country. A few days ago CM Shivraj has announced that BJP will win 200 hundred seats out of 230. Stating on that CM said we have already reached a number of 166 and the difference will soon reach the number of 200.

Watch the full debate here:

