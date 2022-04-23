MK Stalin, the Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu, wrote to Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday, requesting “urgent assistance” in directing the Ministry of Coal to ensure the supply of 72,000 MT coal per day as per the FSA (Fuel Supply Agreement) at the Paradip and Vishakhapatnam ports to ensure uninterrupted power supply in the state.

In a letter to Modi, Stalin said, “I beg that you direct the Ministry of Coal to secure the supply of 72,000 MT coal per day at the Paradip and Visakhapatnam ports, as per the FSA (Fuel Supply Agreement). Only by taking this action will we be able to ensure an uninterrupted electricity supply in the state, hence I am requesting your personal assistance in this matter.”

He further noted “The availability of sufficient coal from the Talcher mines in Odisha is critical for our state’s plants. In this regard, Tamil Nadu’s facilities are now receiving only 50000 MTs of coal per day, despite a requirement of 72000 MTs”.

According to Stalin, TANGEDCO is forced to import coal at historically high costs in order to ensure a continuous electricity supply due to a scarcity of native coal.