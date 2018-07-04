Puducherry Cheif Minister V Narayanasamy said that the Supreme Court's decision on power tussle in Delhi is applicable for his Union Territory as well. The CM warned L-G Kiran Bedi of contempt if she failed to comply with the judgement.

Giving warning to Kiran Bedi, the CM V Narayanasamy said he would file a contempt petition if Bedi didn't work in accordance with the Supreme Court's order.

Upbeat after Supreme Court’s verdict on power tussle between the Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and L-G Anil Baijal, Puducherry Cheif Minister V Narayanasamy said that the same is applicable for his Union Territory.

The comments have come after reports of Delhi like power tussle between Chief Minister V Narayanansamy and Lieutenant Governor Kiran Bedi.

“Whoever functions contrary to the judgment now delivered by the apex court would face serious action. I myself would file a contempt petition against those failing to act in consonance with the supreme court verdict,” Puducherry CM was quoted by PTI as saying.

After the judgement of the Supreme Court, many leaders across the political spectrum have hailed the decision. Former Delhi Chief Minister Sheila Dikshit, who served Delhi for 15 years as CM, said that the positions and functions of the Chief Minister and L-G are very crucial and both should function in accordance with one-another.

