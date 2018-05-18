The BJP's BS Yeddyurappa, who was sworn in yesterday as Chief Minister of government in Karnataka, has expressed confidence in proving majority in the floor test set to take place tomorrow in Karnataka Assembly at 4 pm. Minister for Human Resource Development, Prakash Javadekar, also tweeted that BJP was ready and confident of winning trust vote in Karnataka. We will prove our majority on the floor of the House, tweeted Javadker.

BS Yeddyurappa was sworn as Chief Minister on Thursday after the Supreme Court, in a dramatic post-midnight hearing, had refused to stay the swearing-in ceremony.

The BJP’s BS Yeddyurappa, who was sworn in yesterday as Chief Minister of government in Karnataka, has expressed confidence in proving majority in the floor test set to take place tomorrow in Karnataka Assembly at 4 pm. Yeddyurappa, immediately after Supreme Court’s order, addressed a press conference and said that he would discuss with Chief secretary and call for assembly session tomorrow. “We are 100% confident that we will prove full majority,” he said.

Will discuss with Chief secretary and call for assembly session tomorrow. We are 100% confident that we will prove full majority: #Karnataka CM BS Yeddyurappa on Supreme Court's order for floor test pic.twitter.com/oE8V9q3sIu — ANI (@ANI) May 18, 2018

Minister for Human Resource Development, Prakash Javadekar, also tweeted that BJP was ready and confident of winning trust vote in Karnataka. We will prove our majority on the floor of the House, tweeted Javadker.

BJP is ready and confident of winning trust vote In #Karnataka . We will prove our majority on the floor of the House. @BSYBJP @narendramodi @AmitShah @BJP4Karnataka @BJP4India — Prakash Javadekar (@PrakashJavdekar) May 18, 2018

Karnataka Governor Vajubhai Vala had given Mr Yeddyurappa 15 days to prove his majority but the Supreme Court after hearing petitions from the Congress and JDS ordered the floor test to take place tomorrow. The BJP is eight members short of the 112-majority mark but was invited by the Governor to form the government on being the single largest party in the state. However, Congress-JDS combine has 116 members, well above the majority mark.

According to reports, BJP is claiming support of two independent MLAs and eight Congress MLAs. However, Congress has refuted the claim.

During the Supreme Court hearing, former central government lawyer Mukul Rohatgi, representing Mr Yeddyurappa, had argued that majority can be proved only on the floor of the house and argued against floor test being scheduled tomorrow. Amid fear of defection, the Congress-JDS combine has moved around 116 lawmakers to Hyderabad.

