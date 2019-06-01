Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Saturday banned the use of mobile phones in cabinet meetings. The latest order by the Uttar Pradesh government aimed at checking the possibility of leakage of information. The most important reason for banning mobile phones is to focus on meetings rather checking their personal messages.

The latest order also reads that ministers should deposit their mobile phones at the designated centres and a token should be handed over to them which could be later exchanged by getting their mobile phones.

