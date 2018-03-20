To mark the completion of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) government's one year in office, a huge function was organised at the Lok Bhavan. CM Yogi also launched an anti-corruption portal where people can post the pictures and videos as a proof of corruption. CM Yogi Adityanath also thrashed Samajwadi Party (SP) and Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) for designing faulty policies that have initiated outrage among communities

Citing an example of Lord Hanuman from Ramayana, who burnt the Ravan’s Lanka, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Monday claimed that he would too burn the Lanka of corruption in the state. To mark the completion of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) government’s one year in office, a huge function was organised at the Lok Bhavan. CM Yogi also launched an anti-corruption portal where people can post the pictures and videos as a proof of corruption. The anti-corruption portal was launched saying ‘drive against corrupt officers will continue’. During his address, CM Yogi Adityanath also thrashed Samajwadi Party (SP) and Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) for designing faulty policies that have initiated outrage among communities.

While giving an indirect reply to the tweet posted by SP MLC Anand Bhadauria, Yogi said that some people are afraid of monkeys and he wants to warn all those people that there is a monkey here who will burn down the entire corrupt sytem. “Kuch logon ko bandaron se bahut darr lagta hai… main batana chahta hoon ki yahan bhi ek bandar hai jo bhrasht tantra ko jala kar nasht kar dega,” Yogi said. To take a jibe at the BJP government, SP MLC has posted a satirical comment around a joke on social media. During his address, Yogi revealed that in the past year BJP government in UP had identified 400 corrupt officials and have given compulsory retirement to many of them.

ALSO READ: Mayawati’s advice to BJP: Do self-introspection of failures rather than celebrating UP govt’s 1 year in power

He also said that a year is not enough to assess the BJP’s performance in the state. He slammed the BSP and SP for their policies which have promoted corruption and nepotism in the state. He further added that these parties are largely driven by their caste and communal agenda. Governor Ram Naik, deputy CMs, ministers, BJP MLAs, MPs and other party delegates were present during the function. The chief minister made a series of announcements, which includes the recruitment of nearly 4 lakh government employees. He claimed that 75% of nearly 12 lakh students, who dropped out of UP Secondary Board examinations, were not from the state. “There were all ‘Munnabhais’ from other states,” he said.

YOU MAY ALSO LIKE TO READ: Fodder scam: CBI court convicts Lalu Prasad Yadav, acquits Jagannath Mishra in fourth case

For all the latest National News, download NewsX App