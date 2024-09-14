Home
Saturday, September 14, 2024
Live Tv

CM Yogi Adityanath to Attend Commemorative Shri Bhagavata Katha in Gorakhpur

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath will be in Gorakhpur today to participate in the Shri Bhagavata Katha, organized in memory of Mahant Digvijayanath and Mahant Avaidyanath on their death anniversaries.

The week-long commemoration will see the Katha beginning on September 14, while a special lecture series will start on September 15.

CM Yogi Adityanath will also be present for both the inauguration and closing ceremonies of the memorial event.

At 2:30 PM today, the Chief Minister, along with monks and saints, will take part in a grand procession carrying the eternal flame and the revered Shri Bhagavata Purana. The procession will commence from the sanctum of the Gorakhnath Temple and proceed to the Digvijayanath Memorial Hall, where the Katha will take place.

Filed under

Gorakhnath Temple Gorakhpur Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister yogi adityanath

