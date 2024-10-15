CM Yogi Adityanath To Meet Family Of Victim In Bahraich Violence

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath will meet the family of the man who was shot dead during a Durga idol procession in Mahasi area in Bahraich district.

The meeting will take place at the Chief Minister’s residence here today.

The deceased’s father Kailash Nath told ANI that justice will be served for his son only by punishing the culprits.

“My son has been killed. I want the culprits to be punished. They have destroyed my family. They must be punished for this,” the deceased’s father Kailash Nath said.

Meanwhile, BJP MLA Sureshwar Singh told ANI that the culprits will not be spared, adding that the situation is normal now.

“We reached the spot immediately after the incident. The action has been taken against the officials who seemed responsible for the incident. The investigation is underway. Those who are the culprits will not be spared. The Chief Minister has expressed his grief and called to meet the victim’s family. The situation is normal now,” Sureshwar Singh said.

Meanwhile, Samajwadi Party leader ST Hasan on Tuesday condemned the Bahraich incident and called for action against those who disturb the peace.

“Action must be taken against those who take laws into their own hands. We live in a peaceful country… Those who are trying to disturb our peace, be it political or common man, action must be taken against them,” Hasan told ANI.

A person was killed while several others were injured after a clash erupted between two communities during the Durga idol immersion procession in the Mahasi area in the Bahraich district of Uttar Pradesh on Sunday.

According to the police, the procession was passing by a Muslim area when the two groups argued over some issues.

Bahraich Superintendent of Police (SP), Vrinda Shukla said, “In Mahasi’s Maharajganj area, a procession was passing by a Masjid through a Muslim area. The groups argued on some issues. A person from the

Hindu community died after bullets were fired at him and thereafter a tense situation arose.”

“At various places, Visarjan was stopped which some mischievous elements took advantage of and tried to create a disturbance. 30 people have been taken into custody and a case has been registered in the incident that took place in Maharajganj in which a person was shot. The search for the main accused who is absconding is underway,” Bahraich SP added.

Police also conducted a route march after clashes erupted during Durga idol immersion in Mahasi Maharajganj area in Bahraich.

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath took cognizance of the situation and emphasized that those who spoil the atmosphere in Bahraich will not be spared.

“Those who spoil the atmosphere in Mahsi of Bahraich district will not be spared. Safety is guaranteed to all, but instructions have been given to identify the rioters and those whose negligence led to the incident and take strict action against them. Immersion of idols will continue. Administration and police officials have been directed to be present on the spot and communicate with religious organizations to ensure that the immersion of idols is done on time,” CM Yogi said on X.

