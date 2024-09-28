Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
Sunday, September 29, 2024
Live Tv
we-woman

CM Yogi Highlights, ‘No Riots In UP In 7.5 Years’

Lauding the law and order system in Uttar Pradesh, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath stated on Saturday that there have been "no riots" in the state during his tenure of seven and a half years.

CM Yogi Highlights, ‘No Riots In UP In 7.5 Years’

Lauding the law and order system in Uttar Pradesh, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath stated on Saturday that there have been “no riots” in the state during his tenure of seven and a half years. He emphasized that the rioters are “either in jail or have gone to hell.”

Addressing the Public in Haryana

While addressing a public meeting in the Yamuna Nagar area of Haryana, CM Yogi reflected on the previous state of affairs. “On the other side of Yamuna, there is Uttar Pradesh—what was the situation there seven and a half years ago? Riots used to happen every three days. Curfews were imposed for months. Neither the businessmen nor the daughters were safe. But in these seven and a half years, there have been no riots in the state. ‘Dangaai ya to jail ke andar hain ya jahannum ki yatra par ja chuke hain.'”

Targeting Congress

CM Yogi further criticized the Congress Party, stating that it creates problems while the BJP provides solutions. “Congress ruled for 60 years after independence and gave only problems to the country. Issues like terrorism, naxalism, corruption, and casteism were introduced by Congress. When the country is moving forward with ‘Ek Bharat Shreshtha Bharat,’ we should not accept Congress, which is the inventor of problems,” he said.

He added, “Ek taraf samasya dene wali Congress aur dusri taraf samadhan dene wali BJP” (On one side is Congress, which creates problems, while on the other hand is BJP, which resolves them).

MUST READ: Agartala Railway Station: Major Arrests In Illegal Immigration Case

Criticism of Rahul Gandhi

The Chief Minister also targeted Lok Sabha Leader of Opposition, Rahul Gandhi, claiming that he criticizes Uttar Pradesh even while in Haryana and Kerala. “If Rahul Gandhi comes to Uttar Pradesh, he will criticize Haryana; if he goes to Kerala, he will criticize Uttar Pradesh. And when he goes abroad, he criticizes India,” he stated.

Congress Releases Election Manifesto

Meanwhile, the Congress Party released its manifesto ahead of the Haryana assembly elections on Saturday. Major promises include free electricity, free medical treatment, financial assistance for women, a minimum support price (MSP) guarantee for farmers, and conducting a caste census in the state.

The manifesto was launched in the presence of Congress leaders, including Bhupinder Singh Hooda, former Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot, and Haryana Pradesh Congress Committee (HPCC) President Udai Bhan.

Key Highlights of the Congress Manifesto

Among the major highlights, the Congress party promises:

  • 300 Units of Free Electricity: Aimed at reducing financial burden on families.
  • Free Medical Treatment: Up to ₹25 lakhs for every family in Haryana.
  • Financial Assistance for Women: ₹2,000 per month for women aged 18-60, akin to Madhya Pradesh’s ‘Ladli Behen Yojana’ and Maharashtra’s ‘Ladki Behen Yojana.’
  • Gas Cylinder Subsidy: A provision of ₹500 for gas cylinders.

Upcoming Elections

Haryana will go to the polls on October 5 to elect a 90-member state legislative assembly, with vote counting set for October 8. In the previous election in 2019, the BJP emerged as the single-largest party with 40 seats, while Congress secured 30 seats.

ALSO READ: PM Modi Slams Oppn, Says ‘Cong Is Most Deceitful And Dishonest’

Filed under

CM Yogi statement peaceful governance UP UP riots Uttar Pradesh peace Yogi Adityanath Haryana

Also Read

Delhi Traffic Police Issues Over 87,000 Challans This Year Till Sep 15

Delhi Traffic Police Issues Over 87,000 Challans This Year Till Sep 15

Hurricane Helene Ravages Southeastern U.S.: 64 Lives Lost

Hurricane Helene Ravages Southeastern U.S.: 64 Lives Lost

Sharad Pawar: Maha Vikas Aghadi To Finalize Seat Sharing Soon

Sharad Pawar: Maha Vikas Aghadi To Finalize Seat Sharing Soon

Jaipur Police Registers FIR In Connection With Lawrence Bishnoi’s Interview

Jaipur Police Registers FIR In Connection With Lawrence Bishnoi’s Interview

Bobby Deol At IIFA 2024: I Knew My Character In ‘Animal’ Would Be A Standout | NewsX Exclusive

Bobby Deol At IIFA 2024: I Knew My Character In ‘Animal’ Would Be A Standout...

Entertainment

Bobby Deol At IIFA 2024: I Knew My Character In ‘Animal’ Would Be A Standout | NewsX Exclusive

Bobby Deol At IIFA 2024: I Knew My Character In ‘Animal’ Would Be A Standout

IIFA 2024: Rekha Turns Back The Clock With Her Stunning 20-Minute Performance | Photos

IIFA 2024: Rekha Turns Back The Clock With Her Stunning 20-Minute Performance | Photos

Diljit Dosanjh Introduces Mother, Sister At Manchester Concert

Diljit Dosanjh Introduces Mother, Sister At Manchester Concert

IIFA 2024: Shah Rukh Khan Meets And Greets Fans In Dubai | Photos

IIFA 2024: Shah Rukh Khan Meets And Greets Fans In Dubai | Photos

‘Bajrangi Bhaijaan’ To Re-Release In Theatres? Kabir Khan Reveals

‘Bajrangi Bhaijaan’ To Re-Release In Theatres? Kabir Khan Reveals

Lifestyle

Meesho’s Festival Sale Breaks Records, Doubles Day 1 Orders

Meesho’s Festival Sale Breaks Records, Doubles Day 1 Orders

Reliance Retail To Launch H&M Products On AJIO Platform

Reliance Retail To Launch H&M Products On AJIO Platform

Australia Grants 1,000 Work and Holiday Visas to Indians from October 1

Australia Grants 1,000 Work and Holiday Visas to Indians from October 1

Applying for a Malaysian Visa? Essential Steps Every Indian Traveler Must Know

Applying for a Malaysian Visa? Essential Steps Every Indian Traveler Must Know

Heartbroken Lover From Bihar Becomes ‘Bewafa Chai Wala’, Know How Much He Earns

Heartbroken Lover From Bihar Becomes ‘Bewafa Chai Wala’, Know How Much He Earns

mail logo

Subscribe to receive the day's headlines from NewsX straight in your inbox