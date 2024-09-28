CM Yogi Highlights, ‘No Riots In UP In 7.5 Years’

Lauding the law and order system in Uttar Pradesh, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath stated on Saturday that there have been "no riots" in the state during his tenure of seven and a half years.

Lauding the law and order system in Uttar Pradesh, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath stated on Saturday that there have been “no riots” in the state during his tenure of seven and a half years. He emphasized that the rioters are “either in jail or have gone to hell.”

Addressing the Public in Haryana

While addressing a public meeting in the Yamuna Nagar area of Haryana, CM Yogi reflected on the previous state of affairs. “On the other side of Yamuna, there is Uttar Pradesh—what was the situation there seven and a half years ago? Riots used to happen every three days. Curfews were imposed for months. Neither the businessmen nor the daughters were safe. But in these seven and a half years, there have been no riots in the state. ‘Dangaai ya to jail ke andar hain ya jahannum ki yatra par ja chuke hain.'”

Targeting Congress

CM Yogi further criticized the Congress Party, stating that it creates problems while the BJP provides solutions. “Congress ruled for 60 years after independence and gave only problems to the country. Issues like terrorism, naxalism, corruption, and casteism were introduced by Congress. When the country is moving forward with ‘Ek Bharat Shreshtha Bharat,’ we should not accept Congress, which is the inventor of problems,” he said.

He added, “Ek taraf samasya dene wali Congress aur dusri taraf samadhan dene wali BJP” (On one side is Congress, which creates problems, while on the other hand is BJP, which resolves them).

MUST READ: Agartala Railway Station: Major Arrests In Illegal Immigration Case

Criticism of Rahul Gandhi

The Chief Minister also targeted Lok Sabha Leader of Opposition, Rahul Gandhi, claiming that he criticizes Uttar Pradesh even while in Haryana and Kerala. “If Rahul Gandhi comes to Uttar Pradesh, he will criticize Haryana; if he goes to Kerala, he will criticize Uttar Pradesh. And when he goes abroad, he criticizes India,” he stated.

Congress Releases Election Manifesto

Meanwhile, the Congress Party released its manifesto ahead of the Haryana assembly elections on Saturday. Major promises include free electricity, free medical treatment, financial assistance for women, a minimum support price (MSP) guarantee for farmers, and conducting a caste census in the state.

The manifesto was launched in the presence of Congress leaders, including Bhupinder Singh Hooda, former Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot, and Haryana Pradesh Congress Committee (HPCC) President Udai Bhan.

Key Highlights of the Congress Manifesto

Among the major highlights, the Congress party promises:

300 Units of Free Electricity : Aimed at reducing financial burden on families.

: Aimed at reducing financial burden on families. Free Medical Treatment : Up to ₹25 lakhs for every family in Haryana.

: Up to ₹25 lakhs for every family in Haryana. Financial Assistance for Women : ₹2,000 per month for women aged 18-60, akin to Madhya Pradesh’s ‘Ladli Behen Yojana’ and Maharashtra’s ‘Ladki Behen Yojana.’

: ₹2,000 per month for women aged 18-60, akin to Madhya Pradesh’s ‘Ladli Behen Yojana’ and Maharashtra’s ‘Ladki Behen Yojana.’ Gas Cylinder Subsidy: A provision of ₹500 for gas cylinders.

Upcoming Elections

Haryana will go to the polls on October 5 to elect a 90-member state legislative assembly, with vote counting set for October 8. In the previous election in 2019, the BJP emerged as the single-largest party with 40 seats, while Congress secured 30 seats.

ALSO READ: PM Modi Slams Oppn, Says ‘Cong Is Most Deceitful And Dishonest’