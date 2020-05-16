CM YS Jagan Mohan Reddy has directed the officials to come up with Standard Operating Procedure (SOP) to prevent, contain, and minimize the spread of COVID-19.

Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy has directed the officials to come up with a Standard Operating Procedure (SOP) for preventing, containing and minimizing the spread of coronavirus, especially in the crowd-pulling spaces in tune with the lockdown guidelines besides creating awareness on safety measures while instilling confidence in migrant labour.

Briefing the COVID-19 situation across the state, officials informed the Chief Minister that the number of recoveries is gradually increasing, and 101 cases have been discharged in the last 24 hours.

On Friday, 48 new cases have been recorded and 31 of them are with Koyambedu links. The officials said that the testing capacity in Kurnool and Krishna districts will be increased further. The Chief Minister also discussed the exit plan to be implemented for controlling the spread of the virus. He asked the officials to prepare a SOP with the measures to be taken to contain the spread of Corona, social distancing and other general measures.

The Chief Minister has stressed the need for allying fears of the public towards COVID-19 and ensure that there is no stigma attached to the disease. He directed the officials to create awareness among people and encourage them to voluntarily come forward for testing without any fear. He asked the officials to distribute pamphlets to every house and educate them on coming forward with confidence rather than avoiding it.

Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy took a serious note on the plight of the migrant workers walking barefoot in the scorching summer. In regard to this, he directed the officials to be kind and generous towards them and provide proper food supplies along with transportation facilities for them. He instructed the officials to plan accordingly for operating buses to transport migrant labor back to their native places.

Besides COVID-19 situation, the Chief Minister further discussed the aspects of Rythu Bharosa Kendras (RBKs) and marketing strategies with the officials. Minister for Medical and Health Alla Kali Krishna, Minister for Agriculture K Kannababu, Chief Secretary Neelam Sawhney, DGP Gowtham Sawang, Special Chief Secretary KS Jawahar Reddy were among those present at the review meeting.

