Amid an intense electoral battle in West Bengal, CBI is likely to question TMC leader Abhishek Banerjee's wife Rujira Narula in coal scam case today. Abhishek Banerjee is the nephew of West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee.

A CBI team had come home to investigate TMC chief Abhishek Banerjee (the nephew of Mamata Banerjee) and his wife Rujira Narula regarding the coal scam case. On Sunday, Rujira and her sister Maneka were summoned by the CBI. The intervention by the CBI against the coal scam has rattled both the government & the family of Mamta Banerjee. In the coal scam, the actions of both the CBI and politics are gathering popularity.

On Monday, the sister-in-law of Abhishek Banerjee, Maneka, was questioned for the coal scam for almost three hours and today the number belongs to the wife of Abhishek Banerjee, Rujira Banerjee.

Abhishek Banerjee’s wife, Rujira, on Monday that the CBI could come and question her on Tuesday between 11 and 3 in the morning at her home on Harish Mukherjee Lane. She said, though, ‘I do not understand why I am being investigated, nor do I have any idea of the subject matter of the inquiry.’

According to CBI reports, Coal smuggling money has been deposited in international banks by fake companies and these international bank accounts belongs to Abhishek Banerjee’s wife, Rujira, and sister-in-law, Maneka. Ever after the revelations of the illicit smuggling of coal along the border between Indo-Bangladesh last November, attempts have been made to meet the major fish in it.

These funds were deposited in Bangkok and London accounts by fake firms, of which Abhishek Banerjee’s wife and Maneka are on alert. Also, Rujira and her sister both have Thai citizenship and have bank accounts there. According to CBI reports. By stating the connection to the BJP, TMC is targeting the CBI’s action. During the election season, the TMC and the BJP thunder and thrash each other over this action.

