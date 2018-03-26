Online news portal Cobrapost is said to have exposed several Indian media houses in a sting operation for trying "to peddle Hindutva" and plant stories that could create an atmosphere to communally polarise people for electoral gains. The media houses also agreed to defame political rivals and all this for money. Cobrapost has termed their investigation as Operation 136: Part 1.

As part of their investigation, an Cobrapost undercover journalist approached people at decision-making levels in several media houses and asked them in different ways that if they were paid a good amount of money, would they peddle Hindutva in the garb of spiritualism to polarise the electorate and this might even help a party in power to become more popular ahead of the elections due next year. According to the Cobrapost investigation, most of the media houses which their undercover journalist approached did not just agree to what he was asking but also suggested other ways to go about it.

The Cobrapost sting journalist met owners or personnel of around more than 20 media houses who were in a position to take a decision. They were offered somewhere between Rs 6 crore to Rs 50 crore if they were ready to provide a platform for his media campaign. As part of the sting, in the initial phase, the media houses were to promote Hindutva through customised religious programmes to create a congenial atmosphere in the first three months. Following this, the campaign will be geared to mobilise the electorate on communal lines by promoting speeches of Hindutva hardliners. When the elections approach, the campaign will target opposition leaders. And all these campaigns will have to be run on all media platforms viz. print, electronic and digital including websites, e-news portals and on Facebook and Twitter.

Cobrapost said this kind of campaign or a proposition violates various sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) which holds publication of the content of communal and defamatory nature a criminal act punishable by imprisonment. Meanwhile, all the things which were asked by Cobrapost senior journalist to which media personnel agreed to undertake for money violate the Representation of the People Act (RPA) 1951, the Conduct of Election Rules 1961 framed by the Election Commission of India (ECI), Companies Act 1956, the Income Tax Act 1961, and Consumer Protection Act 1986 and Cable Television Network Rules 1994 which together forbid deceptive or misleading advertisements, among other laws. These acts also violate the guidelines, namely, Norms and Journalistic Conduct of the Press Council of India.

According to Cobrapost, the media organisations not only agreed to what their investigative journalist asked them to do but they also sent a proposal including quotations on his e-mail. Not only this, Cobrapost journalist as part of his investigation also asked media house personnel to run stories against some Union Ministers in the present government and also the alliance partners in order to run them. Media houses were also asked to plant stories linking agitating farmers with Maoists, or painting the judiciary in a way that their judgements would appear controversial in public perception and all these demands were accepted by those media houses.

The sting and its first part were unveiled at the Press Club of India by Cobrapost editor-in-chief Aniruddha Bahal on Monday, March 26. Mediapersons who had gathered for the meeting were said to have left the press conference as soon as their employers were named.

Here’s a Cobrapost video on the sting, with all due disclaimers. NewsX hasn’t verified claims made in the video.

