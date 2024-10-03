Cocaine Shipment Mastermind May Have Congress Connection, Reveal Delhi Police

In a significant development, the Delhi police has recently made a shocking revelation regarding an international drug syndicate on Thursday.

As per Delhi police, the alleged mastermind behind a ₹5,600 crore cocaine shipment may have connections to the Congress party.

According to police reports, Tushar Goyal had created a social media profile under the name “Diggi Goyal,” which he has since deleted. During interrogation by the Special Cell, Goyal confirmed his role as head of the Congress Delhi RTI Cell.

Further, the investigation has also revealed links to Dubai, including the name of a prominent businessman in the region who is identified as a major cocaine supplier.

Meanwhile, Four individuals have been arrested in connection with the case, which include Goyal, his associates Himanshu and Aurangzeb, as well as Bharat Jain, a receiver from Kurla West, Mumbai.

As per Kushwaha, 15 kg of cocaine was seized from the personal possession of Goyal, Himanshu, and Aurangzeb as they were exiting a godown in mahipalpur extension, while additional marijuana and cocaine were discovered inside the facility.

Kushwaha further noted that the investigation points to a major handler based in a Middle Eastern country, underscoring the scale of this significant drug operation.

