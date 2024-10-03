Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
Thursday, October 3, 2024
Live Tv
we-woman

Cocaine Shipment Mastermind May Have Congress Connection, Reveal Delhi Police

In a significant development, the Delhi police has recently made a shocking revelation regarding an international drug syndicate on Thursday. 

Cocaine Shipment Mastermind May Have Congress Connection, Reveal Delhi Police

In a significant development, the Delhi police has recently made a shocking revelation regarding an international drug syndicate on Thursday.

As per Delhi police, the alleged mastermind behind a ₹5,600 crore cocaine shipment may have connections to the Congress party.

According to police reports, Tushar Goyal had created a social media profile under the name “Diggi Goyal,” which he has since deleted. During interrogation by the Special Cell, Goyal confirmed his role as head of the Congress Delhi RTI Cell.

Further, the investigation has also revealed links to Dubai, including the name of a prominent businessman in the region who is identified as a major cocaine supplier.

Meanwhile, Four individuals have been arrested in connection with the case, which include Goyal, his associates Himanshu and Aurangzeb, as well as Bharat Jain, a receiver from Kurla West, Mumbai.

As per Kushwaha, 15 kg of cocaine was seized from the personal possession of Goyal, Himanshu, and Aurangzeb as they were exiting a godown in mahipalpur extension, while additional marijuana and cocaine were discovered inside the facility.

Kushwaha further noted that the investigation points to a major handler based in a Middle Eastern country, underscoring the scale of this significant drug operation.

Must Read: Delhi: Doctor Shot Dead at Nima Hospital

(With Inputs From ANI)

Filed under

Cocaine shipment Delhi Police Drug Operation NewsX

Also Read

Did Luke Bryan Take A Dig At Beyonce After She Got Snubbed By CMA?

Did Luke Bryan Take A Dig At Beyonce After She Got Snubbed By CMA?

Marburg Virus Outbreak In Germany, 10 Lives Lost

Marburg Virus Outbreak In Germany, 10 Lives Lost

Biden And Harris Visits Hurricane Helene Affected Areas

Biden And Harris Visits Hurricane Helene Affected Areas

Russia Captures Key Ukrainian City Vuhledar as Forces Advance in Eastern Ukraine

Russia Captures Key Ukrainian City Vuhledar as Forces Advance in Eastern Ukraine

Dominican Republic To Begin Deportation Of 10,000 Haitians Per Week

Dominican Republic To Begin Deportation Of 10,000 Haitians Per Week

Entertainment

Did Luke Bryan Take A Dig At Beyonce After She Got Snubbed By CMA?

Did Luke Bryan Take A Dig At Beyonce After She Got Snubbed By CMA?

Inside Millie Bobby Brown And Jake Bongiovi’s Dreamy Italian Wedding

Inside Millie Bobby Brown And Jake Bongiovi’s Dreamy Italian Wedding

‘Thalapathy 69’: Pooja Hegde joins Thalapathy Vijay And Bobby Deol

‘Thalapathy 69’: Pooja Hegde joins Thalapathy Vijay And Bobby Deol

What Made Daniel Day-Lewis Come Out Of Retirement After Seven Years?

What Made Daniel Day-Lewis Come Out Of Retirement After Seven Years?

New Accusations Reveal Diddy Sexually Assaulted A Nine-Year-Old, Drugged Victims With Horse Tranquilizer

New Accusations Reveal Diddy Sexually Assaulted A Nine-Year-Old, Drugged Victims With Horse Tranquilizer

Lifestyle

Travel Smart: How to Safeguard Your Cabin Baggage

Travel Smart: How to Safeguard Your Cabin Baggage

Meesho’s Festival Sale Breaks Records, Doubles Day 1 Orders

Meesho’s Festival Sale Breaks Records, Doubles Day 1 Orders

Reliance Retail To Launch H&M Products On AJIO Platform

Reliance Retail To Launch H&M Products On AJIO Platform

Australia Grants 1,000 Work and Holiday Visas to Indians from October 1

Australia Grants 1,000 Work and Holiday Visas to Indians from October 1

Applying for a Malaysian Visa? Essential Steps Every Indian Traveler Must Know

Applying for a Malaysian Visa? Essential Steps Every Indian Traveler Must Know

mail logo

Subscribe to receive the day's headlines from NewsX straight in your inbox