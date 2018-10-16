The student, identified as S Malathi, a first-year MA History student suspended from October 1 for organising a 45-minute event on September 28. According to reports, on Bhagat Singh's birth anniversary, Malathi sought principal's permission to commemorate the birth anniversary at the College level, however, the principal refused and directed them to organise the event at department level with HoD's permission

The Government Arts and Science College in Coimbatore, Tamil Nadu suspended a student indefinitely for celebrating the birth anniversary of freedom fighter Bhagat Singh at the college. This incident is latest in the series of state colleges retorting to harsh measures likes Sedition, Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act, Goondas Act and NSA against protests in the veracities.

According to reports, on Bhagat Singh’s birth anniversary, Malathi sought principal’s permission to commemorate the birth anniversary at the College level, however, the principal refused and directed them to organise the event at department level with HoD’s permission.

Malathi, as per a report on Times on India, went on organising the event without due permission as the HoD was on leave. In her defence, she has said that it was a small event and gathering was dispersed in less than an hour.

With the suspension of Malathi, many students organisation have come out against the order, while the principal K Chitra has said that inquiry will be conducted on October 22 and a decision will be taken in the regard.

Recently the state universities were in headlines for defying the UGC order to celebrate September 29 as Surgical Strike Day. Most universities including Anna University, University of Madras and Bharathiar University did not have any special programme on that day. While a few colleges seemed to have deliberately boycotted observing surgical strike day, many simply did not make any effort.

The universities had contended that the move will militarise the college campuses.

