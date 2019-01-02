Cold wave and fog crisis in north India: According to reports, entire northern India is experiencing Cold Wave conditions since last one week or so. Heavy snowfall at the Pir Panjal mountain range in Rajouri in Jammu and Kashmir has worsened the situation.

Cold wave and fog crisis in north India: At least 12 trains to New Delhi are running late due to fog crisis in Northern states of the country exacerbated by falling temperatures on Wednesday. A thick fog left several parts of Delhi with zero visibility in the first hours on the second day of the new year. Due to poor visibility, trains are getting delayed every day in the morning and evening without fail. Even, fifteen minutes delay is creating a lot of chaos for people who want to reach their destination on time.

According to reports, entire northern India is experiencing Cold Wave conditions since last one week or so. Heavy snowfall at the Pir Panjal mountain range in Rajouri in Jammu and Kashmir has worsened the situation.

According to the Director of the India Meteorological Department (IMD), Himachal Pradesh, rainfall is expected at most places and heavy snowfall in Chamba, Kullu, Lahaul-Spiti, Kinnaur and Shimla districts between on January 4th to 6th due to western disturbance. The daytime temperature is also expected to dip.

Meanwhile, the homeless people have moved tonight shelters to survive the chilly winter of New Delhi. The Meteorological Department on Tuesday said the Capital city recorded an average minimum temperature of 6.7 degrees Celsius in December 2018. This is the third lowest in the last 50 years.

For all the latest National News, download NewsX App

Read More