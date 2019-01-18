More than 10 people went missing on Friday morning after an avalanche hit the Khardung La Ladakh region of Jammu and Kashmir. This has come after the 9 districts of Kashmir region, Budgam, Baramulla, Kupwara, Bandipora, Gnaderbal and Leh issued warnings for avalanche in the areas. In Delhi, the arrival and departure of several international flights, including 2 international flights to another airport

Northern India woke up to adverse weather conditions, with at least a dozen flights on hold at Delhi, several trains running late. However, big news came in from Lakadh where at least 10 people reportedly went missing after an avalanche hit Khardung La in Jammu and Kashmir. According to reports, rescue operation has been launched by the State Disaster Relief Force (SDRF) to locate them.

Reports suggest, 4 vehicles are trapped under the snow. This has come after the 9 districts of Kashmir region, Budgam, Baramulla, Kupwara, Bandipora, Gnaderbal and Leh issued warnings for avalanche in the areas.

According to the Meteorological department, several parts of Kashmir valley is expected to witness snowfall on Friday. On Thursday, Srinagar received 5.4 mm of snow, while Gulmarg saw 15.2 mm snowfall.

Moreover, the MeT has issued a warning of heavy snowfall for the Kashmir valley. MeT said that the valley will witness snowfall between January 19 to January 23. The cold wave in the northern region is because of the western disturbance condition developing over the region.

