After being rescued by a French vessel on Tuesday, 39-year-old Commander Abhilash Tomy on Wednesday said that he survived in the storm hit ocean because of his sailing skills and Naval training.

“The sea was unbelievably rough. Me & my boat Thuriya were pitched against nature’s might. I survived because of my sailing skills, the soldier bit in me and my Naval training cut-in for that fight – Cdr Abhilash Tomy. Very thankful to #IndianNavy & all who rescued me,” Tomy was quoted as saying in the Indian Navy spokesman’s tweet.

Kirti Chakra awardee, Tomy was rescued by French fisheries patrol boat Osiris late on Monday after his boat lost masts in a storm on Friday while competing in the around-the-world Golden Globe Race.

A defence spokesman said Tomy suffered some “blunt injuries”, but there was no sign of permanent damage to any body part. “The decision on shifting him back to India will be taken only after his thorough medical check-up at Mauritius,” defence spokesman was quoted by The Indian Express as saying.

“He is doing fine and recovering fast under medical supervision. His medical reports are also fine,” said Vice Admiral Ajit Kumar P, the vice chief of Naval staff who spoke to Tomy and later addressed reporters.

Tomy’s mentor and race manager Commander (Retd) Dilip Donde had said earlier the sailor was stable and in safe hands at the tiny island, which had sound medical facilities.

