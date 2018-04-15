Communal violence erupted in Punjab's Phagwara between 2 Hindu groups and a Dalit outfit in Kapurthala district on Friday night, just ahead of Dalit icon Ambedkar's 127th birth anniversary. While Narendra Modi launched India's first wellness centre in the Maoists-hit Bijapur district of Chattisgarh on the occasion on Saturday, tensions simmered in the region which left 6 injured. Chief Minister of Punjab has appealed for peace and stability and has ordered the suspension of mobile services in four districts after the clashes. Chief Minister of Punjab, Amarinder Singh has appealed for peace and stability.

Meanwhile, on the occasion of Dalit icon Ambedkar’s 127th birth anniversary on Saturday, April 14, Prime Minister Narendra Modi along with BJP cadres shared messages of greetings in the Maoists-hit Bijapur district of Chattisgarh, Punjab’s Phagwara witnessed clashes between 2 Hindu groups and a Dalit outfit in Kapurthala district on Friday night, which caused injuries to 6 people. Amarinder Singh, the Chief Minister of Punjab has appealed for peace and stability and has ordered the suspension of mobile services in four districts after the clashes.The police have till now arrested around 500 people from both the sides, out of which 33 of them named and the arrest remain unidentified so far.

Violence erupted over setting up of boards by Dalit activists in a bid to rename Phagwara’s “Goal Chowk” to “Samvidhan Chowk”. On Saturday morning, unit Vice-President of Shiv Sena was allegedly manhandled by Dalits, who along attacked the vehicle of Phagwara SPPS Bhandhal. As per the police, firing was witnessed in the area and stones were also hurled. Out of 6 injured, 1 is in a critical condition and has been admitted to DMC in Ludhiana.

In the later part of the day, the situation was brought under control after security forces marched through the area. Authorities also held meetings with Dalit and Hindu outfits on Saturday. However, due to the intense milieu, markets remain shut.

