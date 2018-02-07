According to data released by the Ministry of Home Affairs, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) led Uttar Pradesh has witnessed highest number of communal riots in 2017. According to the data provided by MHA, UP has witnessed 195 incidents of communal riots in the last year. With these figures, the state is leading the list of most communal riots ridden state in India.

According to the data released by Home Ministry in Parliament on Tuesday, Uttar Pradesh (UP) has witnessed highest number of communal riots in 2017. The Ministry of Home Affairs shared the state-wise details of communal incidents in 2017, which enlists UP on the top for addressing the communal incidents in 2017. According to the data provided by MHA, UP has witnessed 195 such incidents in 2017. The number of incidents has seen a hike from the last year, as 162 communal cases were reported in 2016. As per the data, 44 people were killed and 542 others were injured in such riots.

Following UP, the poll-bound Karnataka was on the second spot as the state has seen around 100 communal incidents in 2017. While the states like Rajasthan with 91 communal incidents and Bihar with 85 such incidents are some of the other top states leading the list of MHA. Except for Karnataka, all four states are led by Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). If analysed the facts thoroughly, then the communal incidents have only gone up in the past year. With a number of killings, the data has become a concern for the Ministry of Home Affairs and for the country too.

In past three years, the communal incidents have remained highest in the country. Around 822 incidents recorded across the country last year against 703 in 2016. Also, in 2016, as many as 86, people were killed and 2,321 others were injured in the incidents of communal violence. In 2015, 97 deaths were reported and another 2,264 people were injured in 751 communal incidents. A few days back, Uttar Pradesh witnessed Kasganj violence which took the lives of many in one go.