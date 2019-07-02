Communal tensions erupted in Chawri Bazar over a minor parking fight, resulting in heavy police deployment to take cognisance of the matter and pacify the ground situation.

A parking fight took a communal angle at Lal Kuan in Chawri Bazar as groups of Hindu and Muslim residents accused each other of violence and pelting stone on each other. According to the police report, two men involved in the parking brawl, Aas Mohammad and Sanjeev Kumar Gupta suffered injuries and Cross-FIRs have been registered by the police in the connection with the fight between the two families.

Heavy security with more than 1,000 Delhi police and paramilitary personnel have been deployed in the area and barricades have been put on the main road at Lal Kuan. Police in its statement elaborated that after the spreading of a rumour that a Muslim man has been thrashed to death by a Hindu family, the tensions erupted in the locality with some people vandalising a temple and its idols in reaction. This further increased the tensions and resulted in a skirmish between people from both the communities.

DCP Randhawa in a statement has said that a separate FIR has been registered for temple’s vandalism and the violence it triggered. The police had ramped up security to ensure law and order. The police have appealed for peace and amity through social media.

DCP Randhawa wrote on Twitter that the police department is taking legal action and making efforts to pacify feelings and bring peace. He appealed from people to help in restoring normalcy.

After some altercation &scuffle over a parking issue in Hauz Qazi, tension arose b/w two groups of people from different communities.We have taken legal action & all efforts are being made to pacify feelings &bring about amity. People are requested to help in restoring normalcy. — DCP Central Delhi (@DCPCentralDelhi) July 1, 2019

