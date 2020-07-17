In India, Kerala becomes the first state to confirm community transmission of Covid-19. On Friday, Pinarayi Vijayan, Kerala CM, confirmed community spread occurring in two coastal villages in Thiruvananthapuram, the capital of Kerala.

On Friday, Pinarayi Vijayan, Kerala CM, confirmed community spread occurring in two coastal villages in Thiruvananthapuram, the capital of Kerala. It was based on test results from today.

Random samples were tested in four coastal areas of the Thiruvananthpuram.

For the last few days, the villages, Pulluvila and Poonthura, have been acting like clusters of super spread.

In Poomthura, 26 positive cases were detected among 50 people tested in Ayush Kendra while Karinkulam Panchayat showed 51 positive cases out of 97 tested in Pullivila. 20 out of 72 samples tested positive for Coronavirus in Puthukurissi.

In Kerala, currently, all districts are coronavirus infected.

Thiruvananthpuram is the most infected, followed by Ernakulam, the commercial hub of Kerala.

Pinarayi Vijayan said that parts of Thiruvananthpuram district are facing an extremely dangerous situation. He also said that the coastal areas are seeing very rapid disease transmission.

On Friday, Kerala’s total confirmed cases reached 11,066. Active cases are 6,029. There are 791 new coronavirus cases, the highest daily hike so far. 532 of 791 cases are through the local transmission. In 42 cases, the source of infection is still unknown.

It is believed that when the fishermen visited Tamil Nadu as part of their fishing activities, he caught the virus there.

In Kerala, new coronavirus cases surged to another daily record on the day. Among other measures, the government moved to tougher restrictions and also to set up more first-line treatment centers.

