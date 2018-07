Hours after he made controversial Hindu Pakistan remark, a complaint has been filed against Congress MP Shashi Tharoor. Addressing an event at Thiruvananthapuram, Shashi Tharoor said that India will become Hindu Pakistan if BJP wins 2019 Lok Sabha elections.

A complaint has been filed against Congress leader Shashi Tharoor over his controversial Hindu Pakistan remark. Earlier in the day, Shashi Tharoor, addressing an event at Thiruvananthapuram, said that India will become Hindu Pakistan if BJP wins 2019 Lok Sabha elections. According to reports, Rizwan Ahmed has filed the complaint against Congress parliamentarian from Thiruvananthapuram.

