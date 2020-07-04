The Karnataka government has decided to impose a total lockdown in Bengaluru in view of the increasing number of Covid-19 cases. The lockdown will start from 8 pm today and will end at 5 am on Monday.

With the increasing number of COVID-19 cases in Bengaluru, the state government has decided to impose a total lockdown in Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) limits. The lockdown will start from 8 pm today till 5 am on Monday. The sale of essential items will only be allowed during the total lockdown. Ministers told on Wednesday that they’ll discuss Bangalore’s situation with experts and will then decide upon reimposing the lockdown in Bangalore. On Wednesday 397 total cases were reported in the state, 173 out of 397 were from Bangalore.

BBMP Commissioner Anil Kumar said on Saturday that Complete lockdown is to be imposed from 8 pm today till 5 am on Monday in Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) limits, as per instructions by Karnataka Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa in view of COVID-19. These measures are being brought into action since the Corona virus situation in the state has been deteriorating.

“Sale of essential items will be allowed during the lockdown, including meat shops. Police action will be taken against people found roaming outside unnecessarily,” he said. With the number of cases increasing by 994 in the last 24 hours, the total of cases in the city now stands at 7,713. Of these, 6,297 are active cases.

Also read: ‘Caste-ghost’ haunts in Andhra, community angle surfaces when some leader is arrested

Also read: Army rejects charges on ‘treatment to personnel’, calls reports ‘unfortunate’

So far, Karnataka has 19,710 cases with 293 deaths. While 8,805 people have recovered from the deadly virus. At the national level, the total number of cases has now surged to 6, 48,315 out of which 3, 94,227 patients have recorded, while 18,655 have lost their lives.

Also read: Priyanka backs Sonia Gandhi’s demand for OBC reservation in NEET

For all the latest National News, download NewsX App