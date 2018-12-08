Madhya Pradesh Assembly elections 2018: Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan has dismissed the exit poll that predicted the victory of the Congress in the state where the BJP has been in power since 2003. The chief minister, who was in Umaria on Saturday, called himself a big psephologist who studies elections and voting statistics.

Madhya Pradesh Assembly elections 2018: Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan has dismissed the exit poll that predicted the victory of the Congress in the state where the BJP has been in power since 2003. The chief minister, who was in Umaria on Saturday, called himself a big psephologist who studies elections and voting statistics. He further added that there can’t be a surveyor bigger than him who is among the people day in and day out. The BJP leader confidently said his party will form the next government in Madhya Pradesh, adding that saffron party’s victory is important for poor, farmers, children and women.

Meanwhile, the chief minister has called for meeting with senior BJP leaders this evening at his residence over the counting process of polls, reports said. His remarks come a day after the exit poll predictions of prominent agencies showed an anti-incumbency in BJP ruled states. An aggregate of exit poll predicted a confident win for the Congress in Rajasthan. However, there would be a close contest between the Congress and the BJP in Chhattisgarh and Madhya Pradesh. The polling to the 230-member Assembly in Madhya Pradesh was held on November 28 and saw a high voter turn out of 74.6 per cent.

The counting of votes in Madhya Pradesh will take place on December 11, along with four other key states – Rajasthan, Chhattisgarh, Telangana and Mizoram.

The ruling BJP hopes the Shivraj Singh Chouhan will get a fourth straight term. Given the high stakes for the BJP, the elections in five states will have ramifications on Lok Sabha elections next year. The elections are being seen as litmus test for the Narendra Modi-led government at the Centre.

