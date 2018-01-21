As the human waste landed in a field with a thud, many residents mistook it for a meteor and claimed it came shooting out right from the sky. The reiteration came while the NGT disposed of a plea filed by a south Delhi resident, who had alleged that his home was being splattered with faeces as aircraft get rid of waste mid-air, prior to landing at the Delhi airport.

Humans have often been fascinated by what lies on the other side of this surface and also they have always been excited about finding what lies in the sky above us. Sometimes this over curiosity often leads to masking our eyes and brains, forcing us to see things in a totally different matter. Recently, one such matter was highlighted from Gurgaon’s Fazilpur Badli village where some confusion among the villagers over an ‘object’ lead to an extremely funny incident. On Saturday, an aircraft discarded its human waste that landed in a field with a heavy sound. Later, the human waste was mistaken as a ‘meteor’ which resulted in confusion.

After the human waste landed in the field, many residents termed it as a meteor and claimed that it came shooting out right from the sky. Soon after the matter was reported, many scientists and concerned authorities were rushed to the spot, just to face the embracement. According to a report by Indian Express, the owner of the land said that he heard the sound of the object falling on to his field in the morning. He further added that the object came in like a fast airplane. The sound was so loud that locals from near the village also gathered around the field to witness the object.

The people who witnessed the object said that it was white in colour and looked like an ice but was not melting. It seemed to weigh around 8 kgs to 10 kg. Later, when the police reached the spot it said that they were informed by the Sarpanch of the village. The officer said that the object looked like an ice. After failing to draw any conclusion, the officer alerted medical officer’s team and higher officials.

With everyone still dealing with the confusion, a team of scientists from the India Meteorological Department (IMD) was summoned and the National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) was alerted. Commenting on the matter, Vivek Kalia, Estate Officer of the Haryana Urban Development Authority (HUDA), Gurgaon said, “The object has been identified as human excreta dumped by an aircraft.”

The following incident comes to light just a few days after the National Green Tribunal (NGT) ordered the Directorate General of Civil Aviation to issue circulars to all airlines reiterating its December 20, 2016, order that said that the airlines will have to pay a fine of Rs 50,000 if they discarded waste mid-air.