After Congress slammed BJP government over NaMo app data leak, the saffron party hits back at Congress saying Rahul Gandhi is technologically handicapped. BJP spokesperson added that RaGa can't understand the advanced technology. Hours earlier, Congress said that the BJP government is dismissive and oppressive. Congress' Abhishek Manu Singhvi added that if our data is not safe how our money is safe in banks.

Less than an hour after Congress attacked the BJP government over Narendra Modi application data leak, Bhartiya Janata Party hits back at the Congress RaGa can’t understand the advanced technology. The new age is the age of information. The analysis isn’t the same as spying. Rahul technologically handicapped. BJP dismissed the allegations by the Rahul Gandhi through series of tweets. Attacking the Congress, the BJP spokesperson Sambit Patra said Congress even opposed the PM’s Maan Ki Baat, Congress has only one point agenda.

Patra added that now Rahul will link the data leak to Electronic Voting Machine (EVM) tampering. The allegations by the Congress over PM Modi app data leak is baseless. Pointing to the allegations made by Congress, BJP said Rahul Gandhi is allergic to RSS. The party’s spokesperson added that Congress party has lost its political identity. Continuing its attacks on BJP and PM Narendra over NaMo app data leak, Congress Spokesperson Abhishek Manu Singhvi while addressing the media said, “This is a dismissive and oppressive government. Their agenda is to shoot the messenger and ignore the message. If you will complain to this government you will not get the response, but dismissal.”

Congress also spoke about the Aadhaar data leak, Singhvi said If our data is not safe, how our money is safe in banks. Quoting the Aadhaar story published by national daily The Tribune, Singhvi said Bhartiya Janata Party (BJP) government at Centre is a data leak government. Congress wants direct membership, not ‘missed call’ model. ‘With INC’ App would have been deleted if we ran it in the first place. There were only 15,000 downloads of it. Our members didn’t want to run it.

.@RahulGandhi ji, even ‘Chhota Bheem’ knows that commonly asked permission on Apps don’t tantamount to snooping. — Smriti Z Irani (@smritiirani) March 26, 2018

Keeping in mind that it is the same government which opposed the Right to Privacy Act. The written submission by Centre in Supreme Court clearly depict its motive. Attorney General of India while representing the government clearly opposed the matter.

Earlier today, hitting out at Congress chief, Minister of Information and Broadcasting Smriti Irani said Adarniya Rahul Gandhi Ji thanks to NaMo App, at least now you know what NCC is. In a series of tweets, Irani on Monday said Rahul Gandhi Ji, even ‘Chhota Bheem’ knows that commonly asked permission on Apps doesn’t tantamount to snooping. Now that we’re talking tech, would you care to answer Rahul Gandhi Ji why Congress sends data to Singapore Servers which can be accessed by a Tom, Dick, and Analytica?

Now that we're talking tech, would you care to answer @RahulGandhi ji why Congress sends data to Singapore Servers which can be accessed by any Tom, Dick and Analytica? pic.twitter.com/U5YLTckBsf — Smriti Z Irani (@smritiirani) March 26, 2018

Ye kya @RahulGandhi ji it seems your team is doing the opposite of what you asked for. Instead of #DeleteNaMoApp, they have deleted the Congress App itself 😂 pic.twitter.com/NrbMxz57gs — Smriti Z Irani (@smritiirani) March 26, 2018

The minister also posted screenshots on the micro-blogging site Twitter to counter-attack the Congress on the matter. While posting Google Play Store screen grab of Congress official application, Irani said Ye kya Rahul Gandhi Ji it seems your team is doing the opposite of what you asked for. Instead of #DeleteNamoApp, they have deleted the Congress App itself.

The screenshot shows the error which says ‘Item Not Available; the item you’ve requested is not currently available in the Indian store. The statement by the minister has come a day after Congress president Rahul Gandhi attacked the Prime Minister Narendra Modi over its alleged data breach, a Twitter-war has been started between the leaders of Bhartiya Janata Party (BJP) and Congress. Hitting out at PM Modi on Sunday, March 25, Congress president threw a barb at Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Twitter alleging that the Narendra Modi app is leaking data to US companies.

On March 23, after the reports that Cambridge Analytica may have worked with political parties in India has given the Central government and Opposition yet another chance to commence a political row. Union Law Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad said Rahul Gandhi’s entire social media campaign has been managed with the help of Cambridge Analytica and they have had meetings also. He said the Congress campaign in Assembly Elections 2014 was “full of fake news” and “poisonous and divisive”, and had the imprints of Cambridge Analytica.

