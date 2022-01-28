Congress leader Sachin Pilot on Friday reiterated Rahul Gandhi's stance on the matter and said that the announcement regarding the party's Punjab CM candidate will be made soon after consultation with party workers.

Amid the logjam over the chief ministerial face of Congress in Punjab, party leader Sachin Pilot on Friday said that the announcement regarding this will be made soon after consultation with party workers. “Like Rahul Gandhi had said we do not usually declare the situation in state but the situation here is different. Workers had demanded the chief ministerial face. So Rahul Gandhi said that announcement will be made soon after consulting the workers,” Pilot said.

After Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi and party chief Navjot Singh Sidhu urged Congress leader Rahul Gandhi to announce the Chief Ministerial face for the Punjab Assembly elections on Thursday, the Wayanad MP said that decision will be taken by the party workers. He has also said that both Channi and Sidhu have assured him that whoever be the chief ministerial face for Punjab, the other person will support him.

Earlier, the party had tweeted a video in which actor Sonu Sood, whose sister Malvika Sood has been declared Congress candidate from Moga, had backed the current Punjab CM and stated that the “real chief minister is the one who does not have to tell he is the chief ministerial candidate.”

There have been speculations of apparent tension between CM Charanjit Singh Channi and Congress state president Navjot Singh Sidhu.

Punjab will go to the assembly polls on February 20. The counting of votes will take place on March 10.