The Congress Parliamentary Strategy Group will meet on Tuesday to chalk out strategy for the upcoming Parliament session. According to sources, during the session, Congress is all set to take on the Modi government on the issue of Corona, economy and clash with China.

The Congress Parliamentary Strategy Group will meet on Tuesday to chalk out strategy for the upcoming Parliament session. The meeting will be chaired by Party’s Interim President Sonia Gandhi. According to sources, during the session, Congress is all set to take on the Modi government on the issue of Corona, economy and clash with China.

Manmohan Singh, Rahul Gandhi, Ahmed Patel, Ghulam Nabi Azad, AK Antony, Anand Sharma, Adhir Ranjan Chaudhary, K Suresh, KC Venugopal, Gaurav Gogoi and Manickam Tagore, Ravneet Bittu, Manish Tiwari, Jairam Ramesh will attend the meeting which will be convened through Video Conferencing.

While the Congress leaders will formulate a strategy to corner Modi government in Parliament on one hand, the eyes will also be on meet that whether there is any effect of the past Congress Working Committee (CWC) meeting. This will be the first time after the CWC that Sonia and Rahul will be meeting party leaders in a party platform.

Also read: India enters elite club, successfully tests indigenously made hypersonic vehicle, Rajnath congratulates DRDO chief

Also read: PM Modi, Amit Shah kick off ‘Poshan Maah 2020’ campaign against malnutrition

Because of this, both the leaders were very much targeted in the CWC meeting by other members of CWC, Later on, Gulam Nabi Azad came up openly and took on the issue and said that it’s their victory that after six months Congress will have full time elected President, prior to this, Gulam Nabi Azad had chaired a meeting of Congress Coordination Group for Parliament.

Also read: ‘Do not sit here’: Delhi metro resumes under strict protocols with stickers, no cash transactions