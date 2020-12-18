Sonia Gandhi would face around 23 rebel letter-writers tomorrow who had expressed dissatisfaction and had demanded an overhaul of the party. Opposition leader in Rajya Sabha Ghulam Nabi Azad and party's deputy leader Anand Sharma were among the letter writers.

Congress president Sonia Gandhi is scheduled to conduct a meeting with rebel Congress leaders who had earlier written a letter to her demanding an overhaul of the Congress party. Sources suggest that the Congress president has set a series of meetings over the weekend with Congress top brass to discuss various issues concerning the party’s move ahead.

Sources report that other than the demand of organizational overhaul by several letter-writers, discussions on issues like central government not convening the winter session of parliament, centre’s contentious agriculture laws, strategy and alliance for poll-bound states like West Bengal and Tamil Nadu and other organizational elections are the agenda of this meeting.

This meeting will be held in-person, all the meetings in the past few months had been held virtually given the Covid-19 situation and protocols. Sonia Gandhi had held a few virtual meetings in the past few months where the letter was discussed.

