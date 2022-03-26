Following a massive defeat in five state elections, Congress national secretary in-charge Priyanka Gandhi Vadra met with party officials for three consecutive days to rethink the party’s strategy in Uttar Pradesh ahead of the Lok Sabha elections.

According to sources, after receiving barely over 2% of the vote and two seats in the Uttar Pradesh elections, Priyanka Gandhi has attempted to establish a blueprint for the revival of the party.

According to the sources, the party is shortlisting names for the state president after Ajay Kumar Lallu’s resignation. Priyanka will meet with veterans like Pramod Tiwari and two newly elected MLAs individually, as well as other officials.

“We want to convince our leaders that all is not lost,” said expelled Congress leader Konark Dixit. He added saying that the Lok Sabha elections in 2024 will be a success provided the right people are appointed to rule UP. Priyanka ji has been deceived by a set of people who don’t have the Congress’ DNA and are working for vested interests.”