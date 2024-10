Keshav Mahto, the president of the Jharkhand Pradesh Congress Committee, emphasized that the Congress will be contesting the elections alongside its coalition partners, which reflects a unified front in their campaign efforts. He indicated that discussions regarding seat-sharing arrangements are ongoing, with a final decision expected in the near future. This collaborative approach aims to ensure that the alliance can effectively allocate resources and candidates in a way that maximizes their chances of success at the polls.

Mahto expressed a strong sense of optimism regarding the coalition’s electoral prospects, attributing their confidence to the substantial development initiatives undertaken during their governance. He highlighted that the positive outcomes of these initiatives are likely to resonate with the electorate, reinforcing their message of progress and development.

This alliance represents a crucial political strategy in Jharkhand, where both parties are looking to leverage their combined strengths to appeal to voters. By joining forces, they hope to address key issues facing the state while showcasing their commitment to collaborative governance. The Congress party’s focus on past achievements in development underscores its aim to create a compelling narrative that resonates with the constituents, as they prepare for the challenges of the electoral campaign ahead.