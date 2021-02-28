Union Home Minister Amit Shah is on a visit to Tamil Nadu and Puducherry. He will be addressing several public meetings and party meeting today.

In the run up to assembly elections, Union Home Minister Amit Shah is on a visit to Tamil Nadu and Puducherry. BJP will be contesting elections in these states in alliance with AIADMK. Reports say that AIADMK is likely to work out a seat-sharing arrangement with BJP, in presence of Amit Shah today and the announcement of the number of seats will be made public soon.

The Union minister will hold a Bhartiya Janata Party (BJP) Puducherry core committee meeting today at 10:30 AM in Karaikal, which will be followed by public meeting in Karaikal at 11:30 am, BJP Puducherry Mandal and Office bearers meeting at 1:30 pm, after which he will head to Tamil Nadu.

In Tamil Nadu, Amit Shah will attend a BJP Tamil Nadu core meeting at Thevanai Ammal College for Women in Viluppuram at 3:45 pm, Vijay Sankalp rally in Jankipuram at 5pm and BJP Tamil Nadu Mandal and Office bearers meeting at Theivanai Ammal College for Women in Viluppuram at 7 pm.

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi is also currently on a three-day tour of Tamil Nadu. During an event at VOC college in Thoothukudi, Rahul Gandhi launched a staunch attack against BJP and said that institutions like lok sabha, vidhan sabha, panchayats, judiciary and free press hold the nation in place but we have seen a systematic attack on these institutions in past six years. Remarking that democracy is dead in India, he said that one organisation, the RSS, has combined with huge finances to penetrate and destroy our institutional balance.