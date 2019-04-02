The Congress' manifesto for 2019 Lok Sabha elections has drawn sharp criticism from the BJP, with leaders from party president Amit Shah to Finance Minister Arun Jaitley coming out all guns blazing against Rahul Gandhi.

The Congress’ manifesto for 2019 Lok Sabha elections has drawn sharp criticism from the BJP, with leaders from party president Amit Shah to Finance Minister Arun Jaitley coming out all guns blazing against Rahul Gandhi. Trying to paint the Congress as a party having anti-national sentiments was the main agenda of all saffron party leaders who came out to criticise the Congress on its elections manifesto. The amendments in notorious AFSPA, the scrapping of British-era sedition law were the highlights of Congress’ promises it made to voters for forthcoming general elections. These two sensitive issues were at the heart of the BJP’s attack.

Arun Jaitley went a step further and described the manifesto released by the Congress a set of promises which may affect the integrity of the country. According to him, the Congress which has an agenda for the balkanisation of the country doesn’t deserve even a single vote.

2019 Congress Manifesto is a Charter to Weaken India. After reading Congress Manifesto my worst fears have come true. The repeal of S.124A of the IPC, diluting AFSPA & “bail is the rule jail is the exception” for terrorists & hardcore criminals will compromise national security. — Chowkidar Arun Jaitley (@arunjaitley) April 2, 2019

He even alleged that some of the ideas in the manifesto dealing with the state of Jammu and Kashmir have been prepared by Rahul Gandhi’s friends in tukde tukde gang.

On financial issues like NYAY scheme, the promise of 22 lakh jobs, the Finance Minister reiterated the BJP’s charge that the Congress has a long history of snatching the rights of poor and they did nothing for eradicating poverty in last 70 years.

The BJP president continued with the nationalism narrative of his party and once again brought the Armed Forces into his election speeches to attack the Congress. He accused the Congress of demoralising the forces, post-Pulwama, subsequent Balakot air strike alike charge.

For all the latest National News, download NewsX App

Read More