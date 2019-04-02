The Congress’ manifesto for 2019 Lok Sabha elections has drawn sharp criticism from the BJP, with leaders from party president Amit Shah to Finance Minister Arun Jaitley coming out all guns blazing against Rahul Gandhi. Trying to paint the Congress as a party having anti-national sentiments was the main agenda of all saffron party leaders who came out to criticise the Congress on its elections manifesto. The amendments in notorious AFSPA, the scrapping of British-era sedition law were the highlights of Congress’ promises it made to voters for forthcoming general elections. These two sensitive issues were at the heart of the BJP’s attack.
Arun Jaitley went a step further and described the manifesto released by the Congress a set of promises which may affect the integrity of the country. According to him, the Congress which has an agenda for the balkanisation of the country doesn’t deserve even a single vote.
He even alleged that some of the ideas in the manifesto dealing with the state of Jammu and Kashmir have been prepared by Rahul Gandhi’s friends in tukde tukde gang.
On financial issues like NYAY scheme, the promise of 22 lakh jobs, the Finance Minister reiterated the BJP’s charge that the Congress has a long history of snatching the rights of poor and they did nothing for eradicating poverty in last 70 years.
The BJP president continued with the nationalism narrative of his party and once again brought the Armed Forces into his election speeches to attack the Congress. He accused the Congress of demoralising the forces, post-Pulwama, subsequent Balakot air strike alike charge.
