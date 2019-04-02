Congress on Tuesday announced its manifesto in the presence of party chairman Sonia Gandhi, president Rahul Gandhi, former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh and other senior leaders. Calling it a manifesto reflecting wishes of the people Rahul Gandhi said Congress’s manifesto will not be a lie unlike the party in power. Lashing out at Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led BJP, Rahul said people of the country have been hearing lies every day in the garb of promises that are never fulfilled. Unlike BJP, Congress delivers what it promises, said Rahul.

Thanking manifesto committee members Manmohan Singh for his assessment and input along with senior leader AK Anthony, the Congress President said the manifesto, like party symbol hand, resonated five ideas i.e, NYAY scheme, education, employment, farm loans, healthcare The first promise was the reiteration of already announced NYAY scheme, which he said was not a lie unlike PM Modi’s 2014 poll promise of Rs 15 lakh for the poorest in the country. Rahul said careful planning was done by the party after which it zeroed down the idea of a minimum scheme for 20 per cent poorest in the country. He said Rs 72,000 annually would be disbursed in the account of the beneficiaries, which mean Rs 6000 every month. The money will be directly deposited to the account of the poor every month. BJP’s GST jammed the Indian economy, hence NYAY will boost the poor state of India economy, added Rahul.

On employment and farmers, the Congress President said party’s manifesto has a scheme for 22 lakh unemployed in the urban sector and 10 lakh in the rural sector who will be employed in Gram Panchayat if Congress was voted to power. For aspiring entrepreneurs, the Congress President said the party has carved an innovative idea which entails the 3-year scheme for entrepreneurs. He said permission has always been a barrier for entrepreneurs, but with Congress’s 3-year scheme, those who wish to set their own business can do so without any permission from government authorities for 3 years. This will not only help entrepreneurs but others also, who will be employed because of them, said the Congress President.

The Congress President has also promised to amend the Armed Forces (Special Powers) Act – AFSPA. On farmers issues, Rahul said the country has seen how Congress fulfilled its poll promise of waiving farm loans that too within days of coming to power in states like Madhya Pradesh, Karnataka.

The Congress President emphasizing on the need to keep farmers abreast of the schemes introduced for them announced a separate budget for farmers. Calling the Kisan-budget an unprecedented move, Rahul said earlier farmers who failed to repay loan debts were criminalized, however, if Congress’s voted to power failure to repay the loan by farmers will come under civil offence and not criminal offence.

In the education sector, Congress has reserved a 6 per cent budget dedicated to the best institutions in the country. Rahul also announced that the party will be focusing on government schemes and not any private insurances for farmers in the healthcare sector.

On national security, the Congress president hit out at BJP saying it divided the nation in the last five years with hate mongering. Congress, on the contrary, will work on internal security.

