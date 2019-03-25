Congress leaders seem divided over forging an alliance with the AAP. On one hand, Delhi Congress chief Sheila Dikshit has repeatedly voiced her opinion against the alliance with AAP while another senior leader PC Chacko is fully in the mood to form an alliance with AAP.

After a month-long discussion over the alliance, the confusion between Congress and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) alliance for Lok Sabha elections 2019 refuses to die down as the AAP is repeatedly making proposals to head for an alliance in Delhi. Congress President Rahul Gandhi on Monday has taken a U-turn and will hold a meeting with Delhi Congress chief and former chief minister Sheila Dikshit.

Meanwhile, Congress leaders seem divided over forging an alliance with the AAP. On one hand, Delhi chief Sheila Dikshit has repeatedly voiced her opinion against the alliance with AAP while another senior leader PC Chacko is fully in the mood to form an alliance with the AAP

Chacko’s views made it clear that aligning with AAP will be helpful for the party to defeat the BJP in the national capital. if sources are to be believed, several Congress leaders are in talks with AAP leaders to convince both top brasses of the parties for an alliance.

Meanwhile, people on social media have expressed their opinion over the Congress-AAP alliance in the national capital. Some people have opined that this alliance should be extended to other states as well so that it defeats BJP in every state.

@RahulGandhi @pcchackoinc @ArvindKejriwal

if you never join hands in Delhi & Haryana, it will be granting 17 seats to BJP. if you join, it will give a big confidence to Democratic India. #aapcongressalliance — manzoor ali (@manzkeloth) March 25, 2019

Many people on Twitter lashed out at the alliance as they said that this alliance will never work as the attitude of AAP workers in the national capital is against Congress.

Showing their true colour,AAP started abusing congress the moment congress said no to #aapcongressalliance. The alliance wud never work on the ground, if that was to be the attitude of AAP towards its partner#CongressHelpingBJP? — Bhageerathi M (@bhageeerathi) March 5, 2019

Many termed it as a Majboor alliance and compared it with SP-BSP alliance. Both SP-BSP had forged an alliance in several states including Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh and Uttarakhand.

The AAP-Congress alliance is as Majboor as the BSP-SP alliance. Majboor sarkar will bring the country to the verge of a policy collapse. India needs a Majboot sarkar. #ModiOnceMore #MahaThugBandhan #aapcongressalliance — Raghav Maheshwari (@hardyhyd) March 24, 2019

One of the tweets read that the alliance will not work as BJP has 40 per cent vote share in the national capital. The alliance will benefit BJP and the alliance will lose all the Lok Sabha seats in the state.

Many suggesting Cong-AAP alliance for Delhi in my opinion such a tie will not work BJP already has 40%+ votes if AAP goes with Cong it ll increase BJP vote share.AAP' anti Cong vote and Cong anti Kejriwal vote ll shift to BJP.Cong must field 7 star candidates #aapcongressalliance — Vamsi Chandran (@VamsiChandran) March 8, 2019

The Congress had earlier decided to go alone in Delhi. Congress leaders felt that saving the party was crucial in Delhi in view of assembly elections in the state slated later. AAP had announced their candidates for the Lok Sabha seats in Delhi. AAP chief Arvind Kejriwal had said that the Congress is helping BJP as both parties have some secret understanding.

Opposition leaders are also mediating between the two arch-rivals to agree on an alliance in order to defeat the BJP party.

For all the latest National News, download NewsX App

Read More